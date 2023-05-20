Nepal: 1.5 million people with hypertension and diabetes on protocol based treatment by 2025

Nepal has launched the Hypertension Care Cascade Initiative on the World Hypertension Day 2023, to reduce the burden of hypertension in Kavrepalanchowk District. The initiative was supported by the Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal, NOARD, and WHO Country Office for Nepal. The program aims to strengthen the detection and management of hypertension at the Primary Health Care level and improve people-centered care. With commitment from all levels of the government, this initiative aims to intensify screening, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up, guided by evidence-based protocols within primary healthcare settings.