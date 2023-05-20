Global Business Carnival -2023 inaugurated; This 11-day long Business Carnival is going on at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The 11-days long Global business Carnival -2023 kick starts from today at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

This multi-sector B2B and B2C Exhibition was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Guest, Rohit Pujari, Minister, Higher Education, and Guest of Honor Sulochana Das, Mayor BMC, BBSR. In presence of Pawan Gupta, Director, MSME, Priyadarshi Mishra, Former MLA(BBSR-North), Smt Aiswaraya Biswal, Independent Director, BPCL, Rajiv Sekhar Sahoo, Vice Chairman (ICC-Odisha State Council), Sajjan Sharma, Sr. BJP Leader, Supriya Patnaik, VC, Centurian University, and Kishor Diwedi, Eminent Journalist (Chairman, World Odisha Samiti, New Delhi) Sj. Sujeet Gupta Managing Director, & Smt. Payal Acharya Gupta, Director of GEM Pvt. Ltd

Inaugurating the Expo Hon’ble Chief Guest, Rohit Pujari, Minister, Higher Education, said, Young entrepreneurs should always come forward. This carnival is an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the state to come and showcase their products”

Commenting on the Carnival, Guest of Honor Sulochana Das, Mayor BMC, BBSR said, “This is a platform for people who cannot go out and do business. Thanks to all members of Gupta Event Management for organizing such a Global Business Carnival-2023.”

Speaking about the carnival, Mr. Sujit Kumar Gupta, MD, Gupta Event Management Pvt. Ltd. said, We have tied up with MSME and COIR Board for this carnival. 20 States and 13 countries are participating in this expo. This “Global Business Carnival” brings together more than 35,000 national and international products and this is one of the biggest opportunities to generate business opportunities for both consumers and merchants. Through this carnival, we have a purpose and a determination to provide customers with a unique business and shopping opportunity.

Different sectors of this Expo are like Property Brand Expo, Furniture & Interior Expo, IT & Software Expo, Fashion & Lifestyle Expo, Health & Wellness Expo, Swadeshi Expo, Auto Expo, Food Festival etc. Simultaneously, seminars and workshops will be held on Information Technology & software, education & health with speakers from the state and outside the state. This expo will witness various cultural programs on a daily basis which will attract the audience present there. The food zone by UPRE KITCHEN & BAR will serve most hygienic and mouthwatering food items.

Discussing further, Ms. Payal Archana Gupta, Director Gupta Event Management Pvt. Ltd. Said, “This time, for the first time, Odisha Football Club (Odisha FC) has joined Gupta Event Management as an official partner in the Global Business Carnival-2023. And every day the visitors will get an opportunity to participate in various questions and answer programs with Odisha Football Club’s players participating in the selfie contests in the fair. The football game will be promoted through this fair.”

This will be the best platform for both the customers and the business houses to do business.

The carnival is being organized in a fully air-conditioned hangar. Approximately 6 lakh visitors are expected to visit this 11 days long expo.

Gupta Event Management Pvt Ltd is a professionally managed company which has been in this business for the last 10 years under the able guidance of Sujit Kumar Gupta, MD, and Payal Archana Gupta, Director GEM Pvt Ltd.

Deepak Mohanty Executive Director, Ranjit Karmi, Head, Idea creation, Sachin Singh, Director, Property Brand, Gaurav Kumar Ram, Upre Kitchen were also present on this occassion