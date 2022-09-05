NeGD Organises 2nd Cloud Computing Training for Digital Transformation Leaders

New Delhi : In continuation of the series of trainings on Cloud Computing, which is a major emerging technology in the digital world, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) organized the second batch of capacity building programme in Cloud Computing for government officers of Central Line Ministries, State/UT Departments, Mission Mode Project officers, e-Governance Project heads and State e-Mission teams. The programme was held on August 25-26, 2022.

The two day residential training was held at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru. On the inauguration day, all 24 participants were welcomed by Mr. Chetan, Professor eGovernance, ATI Mysuru. Setting the tone of the programme, Mr. Shilohu Rao, GM, NeGD and Mr. Satyajit Rao Vagvala, SGM, NISG, explained the significance of being adept at Cloud Computing and its various aspects for the purpose of effective governance; whether one experiences a natural disaster, power failure or other crisis, having the data stored in the cloud ensures it is backed up and protected in a secure and safe location. Being able to access that data again quickly allows one to conduct business as usual, minimizing any downtime and loss of productivity.

The workshop brought together an array of subject matter experts from the industry, academia and the government to speak on key areas of the theme – cloud architecture, basic building blocks of cloud computing, regulatory and policy framework that support cloud computing, cloud provider selection and empanelment, MeitY’s guidelines for cloud, key concerns while implementing cloud computing projects including concerns of security and loss of control, policy and compliance, creative destruction, feature changes, forensics and migration, and future of cloud, among others. Live demonstration of how cloud computing requirements could be calculated by government departments was made for participants. Popular case-studies namely, CoWIN, Poshan Tracker and DigiLocker, which described how technology has been put to most effective use for citizens of India, was discussed.

This workshop was second in the series of Cloud Computing trainings for government officers. It had participation from officers of the State Governments of Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana and Central Line Ministries of GOI. The third workshop on the same thematic domain would be held on September 15-16, 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.