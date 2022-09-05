Cytrain Setu Virtual Event – 2022

New Delhi : Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), through NeGD, has taken the initiative to offer an ‘Online PG Diploma in Cyber Law, Crime Investigation & Digital Forensics’. This 9 month program is being conducted in collaboration with a consortium of National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal. The 1st batch of the programme was launched on 23rd November 2020 with a total of 500+ participants from multiple State and Central Government organizations. After attending 84 online sessions with 160 hours of content and 78 reading materials, 258 participants qualiﬁed to receive the PG Diploma from NLIU Bhopal which included Judges, Police officers, GST/Revenue Officers, Law Enforcement Agencies and others.

The Inauguration of 2nd Batch of Online PG Diploma Program and Digital Distribution of PG Diploma Certificates to 1st Batch participants took place at MeitY on 5th September, 2022. Shri Abhishek Singh, P &CEO, NeGD-MeitY welcomed all the distinguished guests to the event and highlighted the objectives of the Program which includes:

To equip Police Officers, State Cyber Cells, Law Enforcement Agencies, Prosecutors, and Judicial Officers with the latest digital forensics skills to handle Cybercrime investigations in compliance with Indian Laws

Programme will include 100+ hours of immersive and self-paced e-learning content

Enrolled trainees to undergo training at a State-of-the-Art Cyber Forensics Lab established at NLU Delhi for continuous training in a hybrid mode

This online programme facilitates continuous, systematic learning in a blended format.

There would be Learner-Learner and Learner-Expert Interaction

Shri Abhishek Singh also provided the details regarding batch 2 participants. For batch 2 of the programme, NeGD has received more than 1600 nominations from various Central and State government departments including IAS/IPS/Judiciary/Defence personnel/ SPS/Ministry of finance/CBI/LEAs etc.

Received Nominations Police and Administrative officials (IAS, IPS, State Police Cadre, and Inspector & below) 932 Judges (Higher Judicial Services, Civil Judges – Senior and Junior Division) 171 LEAs/Indian Army/Navy/Airforce/BSF/ NSG/ MEA/CG /CBI/ IB/SSB/EPFO/MeitY 505 Total Received Nominations 1608

Shri Abhishek Singh invited Prof. (Dr.) V. Vijaykumar, Vice Chancellor, National Law Institute University, Bhopal to enlighten the audience more about the program. Prof. V. Vijay Kumar congratulated the whole team for successful completion of Batch 1 and welcomed Batch 2 of the program. He emphasized that there was a need to establish a Research Centre to promote multidisciplinary research and also a need to expand the program for the benefit of people residing in remote areas.

The other distinguished guests of the program- Hon’ble Mr. Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, Director (Former Chief Justice of Hon’ble High Court of Madras), National Judicial Academy, Bhopal; Prof. (Dr.) Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi; Shri Jaspal Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Goa also apprised the participants about the growing cybercrime in the society and why such types of program are required to develop the requisite technical skills for government officers to deal with cybercrimes. Shri Jaspal Singh, DGP Goa, is also a participant of Batch 2 of the program. He said that the institutionalized capacity building program to the level of Sub Inspector level shall be designed in regional languages to strengthen the skill sets of the Police Force.

Shri Abhishek Singh also welcomed and invited the Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways and Communications, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, to inaugurate the Batch 2 of “Online PG Diploma Program on Cyber Law, Crime Investigation & Digital Forensics”, and digitally distribute the PG Diploma certificates to the 258 qualified participants of Batch 1of the program. Addressing the august audience, Hon’ble Minister said that the program was a part of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s “Mission Karmayogi” which seeks to build competency based capacity building of government officers. The Minister also suggested that 10 more similar institutes must be set up across the country to train and equip officers with requisite skills to deal with cybercrime cases.

The event concluded with vote of thanks from Shri Deepak Goel, GC Cyber Law, MeitY. Shri Goel conveyed gratitude to the chief guest and all the dignitaries for sparing their valuable time and offering their insight and guidance. All dignitaries appreciated the efforts of the NeGD LMS team for the successful delivery of the program.