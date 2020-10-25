NEC launched a state of the art Manufacturing Plant for the production of Exclusive Range of Wires and Cables in Greater Noida

Noida: Pioneering in the field of manufacturing Electrical & Technology equipment used by heavy industries, NEC Group launched a state of the art Manufacturing Plant for the production of Exclusive Range of Wires and Cables in Greater Noida on 25th October 2020. Company will manufacture 100% made in India with German technology House Wires, Multicore Cables, Specialty Cables, LT Power Cables at Greater Noida Plant. NEC Group has also announced its association with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Brand Ambassador for Wires & Cables Division.

“We are happy to launch the state of art wires & cables manufacturing plant and We are always committed to providing our consumers with the best, safe and advanced technology Wires & Cables. We are coming up with German technology advanced products for Indian consumer to ensure the best quality and safety. Our strategy always aims to improve the product value and fulfil the highest expectation of best in class quality and services.” Said Mr. Prashant Srivastava, CMD, Nitya Group.

Mr Shrivastava further said that the company have signed Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Wires & Cables Division to showcase the perfection and safety in all range of consumer and industrial wires & cables and to connect with the audience with simplicity with perfection. These Products are designed by a team of technically qualified and well-experienced engineers. This unit is the biggest manufacturing plant of wires & cables in Uttar Pradesh.

With over 2 decades of experience, NEC started as a premier manufacturer of Industrial power equipment which now has also expedited into consumer FMEG’s with an unmatched gamut of offerings known for their innovation, safety and quality. Promoting the PM’s vision of Make In India, NEC is all set to invest a sum of Rs 200 crore for the next five years which will not only generate multiple employment opportunities but also ensure environmental protection through clean and green energy.

