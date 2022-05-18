NCW Organizes Media Workshop on Capacity Building & Sensitization

New Delhi :The National Commission for Women (NCW) organized a workshop on ‘Capacity Building and Sensitization Program for Media Personnel’ to carry out a focused attention on women-related issues and the portrayal of women in the media. The Chairperson, National Commission for Women Ms. Rekha Sharma, and Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV Shri Rajat Sharma graced the occasion.

In order to get diverse views, the Commission invited experts from different media fields. In the workshop. Shri Samir Kumar, Head, Prasar Bharti News Services & Digital Platform, Aditya Raj Kaul, Executive Editor, TV9 Network, Nisha Narayanan, CEO & Director Red FM & Magic FM, Kavita Devi, Founder Khabar Lahariya, and Vartika Nanda, Head, Department of Journalism, Lady Shri Ram College participated as Speakers/Resource persons. The speakers shared their vast experiences in journalism and focused on the portrayal of women in media. Media professionals from different organisations shared their experiences in the open house discussion.

Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma reflected on the need for qualitative progression in media, a more sensitive approach towards reporting and an equal representation of men and women in the field. She reflected on the challenges women journalists face while reporting and the need for more women to take up managerial positions in media houses.

Special Guest, Mr. Rajat Sharma applauded women in media and said despite the negative mindset of the society, women of the country have reached heights, not only in journalism but across every field. He also said that there is a need to change mindset of the society and media has been playing a crucial role in this regard.

The workshop was divided into three technical sessions; ‘Gender-Sensitive Indicators for media in Media Operations and Content’, ‘Challenges Faced By Women Media Professionals’ and ‘Role of Media in Empowerment of Women’. The workshop aimed at encouraging media stakeholders to dedicate more platforms for addressing women issues and stories of women empowerment and leadership and to conduct programs informing the public about women’s rights and their available recourse in case such rights are violated.