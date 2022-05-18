Odisha : Cabinet approves financial assistance for development of mega Aluminum Park in Angul to be executed through IDCO

Bhubaneswar: ‘Financial Assistance for development of Mega Aluminium Park at Angul’ to be executed through IDCO to develop Mega Aluminium Park at Angul and budgetary support of Rs 428.95 Crore (from the period 2021-22 to 2023-24) to IDCO under the said scheme gets nod at the state cabinet meeting, today.

As per reports, the Government will extend gross financial assistance of Rs 428.95 crore to develop Mega Aluminium Park (Including land acquisition). The target date of completion of the Park is three years.