The 41st edition of Hunar Haat, an effective campaign of “Acclamation to Art” and “Splendour to Skill”, is being organised in Agra, Uttar Pradesh from today.

New Delhi :The 41st edition of Hunar Haat, an effective campaign of “Acclamation to Art” and “Splendour to Skill”, is being organised in Agra, Uttar Pradesh from May18 to 29,2022.

More than 800 artisans and craftsmen from 32 States and Union Territories of the country are participating in this 12-day “Hunar Haat”, organised at Shilpgram, Tajganj in Agra.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Brajesh Pathak and other senior Uttar Pradesh Ministers, MPs, MLAs will formally inaugurate this “Hunar Haat”, the “Kumbh of Kaushal Kuber” on May19, 2022.

After visiting the stalls of artisans and craftsmen ahead of the formal inauguration Shri Naqvi today said that while on one hand, “Hunar Haat” has become a “credible and consummate” platform to strengthen Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call for “Vocal for Local” and “Self-reliant India”, on the other hand “Hunar Haat” has been playing a pivotal role in “Preservation, Protection, Promotion” of centuries old rich legacy of art and craft of the country.

Shri Naqvi said that removing the barriers of caste, community, region and religion, “Hunar Haat” has given employment and self-employment opportunities to about 10 lakh 50 thousand artisans and craftsmen from all sections of the society in the last 6 years. More than 50 per cent beneficiaries are women artisans from all sections.

He said that “Hunar Haat” is also available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) portal of Commerce Ministry, Government of India. People of the country and abroad can buy “Hunar Haat” products digital and online also. Artisans and craftsmen are receiving online orders on large scale.

Fabulous handmade products ranging from pottery to wooden works to sandalwood works, clay work to glass work, brass work to iron work, handloom to handicrafts and other products are available at the “HunarHaat”. Visitors will also enjoy traditional foods from different regions of the country at “Mera Ganv, Mera Desh” (food court). “Vishwakarma Vatika”, traditional circus, laser shows, musical and spectacular cultural programmes of renowned and emerging artists, selfie points etc are major attraction of this “Hunar Haat”.

The visitors at Agra “Hunar Haat” will enjoy musical and cultural programmes every evening. Renowned artists such as Shailendra Singh, Pankaj Udhaas, Daler Mehdi, Altaf Raja, Talat Aziz, Mohit Chauhan, Roop Kumar Rathore and Sonali Rathore, Bhoomi Trivedi, Poornima Shrestha, Raju Shrivastava, Nizami Bandhu, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Dilbag Singh, Neha Khan, Mohit Khanna, Rekha Raj, P. Ganesh, Bela Sulekha, Ankita Pathak, Jolly Mukherjee, Aditi Khandegal, Hema Sardesai, Bhupinder Singh Bhuppi, Anil Bhatt, Hamsika Iyer, Priya Malick, Dilbagh Singh, Ritesh Mishra, Bhumika Malik, Ashu Bajaj, Vivek Mishra, Rahul Joshi, Supriya Joshi and others will enthral the audience with different musical, cultural, traditional events, dance programmes, comedy performance etc.

Uttar Pradesh Ministers Shri Yogendra Upadhyay, Smt. Baby Rani Maurya and Shri Dharmveer Prajapati, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Hardwar Dubey, Lok Sabha MP Shri Rajkumar Chahar, Agra Mayor Shri Naveen Jain, Agra Cantt. MLA Dr. G. S. Dharmesh, Agra North MLA Shri Purushottam Khandelwal, Bah MLA Smt. Rani Pakshalika Singh, Etmadpur MLA Dr.Dharmpal Singh, Fatehabad MLA Shri Chhotey Lal Verma, Fatehpur Sikri MLA Shri Babulal Chaudhary, Kheragarh MLA Shri Bhagwan Singh, MLC Dr.Akash Agarwal and Vijay Shivhare, BJP district president Shri Girraj Singh Kushwah, Mahanagar president Shri Bhanu Mahajan, Chairman UP SC/ST Commission Dr.Rambabu Harit, Chairman UP Minority Commission Shri Ashfaq Saifi and other dignitaries will be present during the inauguration.