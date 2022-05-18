Odisha government shows green flag to 32 major proposals

Bhubaneswar: State Cabinet held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has resolved 32 important decisions relating to the departments of Industries, School and Mass Education, Skill Development and Technical Education, Water Resources, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Finance, Finance, General Administration and Public Grievances, Higher Education, Mission Shakti, Panchyati Raj and Drinking Water, Revenue and Disaster Management, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Informing people about the Cabinet decision through media, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that the important decisions included financial assistance to IDCO for development of Mega Almunium Park in Angul district, and creation of land bank for the purposes of industry and infrastructure; sanction of grant-in-aid in favor of 24 private recognized upper primary schools; proposal for enactment of a separate legislation for establishment of a self financed private unitary university in the name of DRIEMS University; proposal for amendment of the Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology University, Odisha Act, 2018.

Similarly, proposal for amendment of CV Raman Global University Odisha Act, sustainable harnessing of ground water in in water deficit areas under Biju Krushak Vikas Yojana- Deep bore well secha karyakram, construction of check dams under MATY, financial bid for construction of GM lift irrigation project ( additional ayacut) in Bargarh were also cleared in the cabinet.

The other decisions of the Cabinet include construction of in-stream storage structure across river Kuakhai; Rehabilitation and renovation of Bargarh main canal; Construction of barrage-cum bridge across IB river in Sundargarh district; Popularisation of agriculture equipments and pump sets scheme; Amendment of Odisha subordinate finance service rules; Electronic and IT department as referral department for e-governance initiatives and IT infrastructure; Revision of panel internet from loanees who availed loan for higher education; Amendment of Odisha revised scale of pay ( college teachers) rules; Two mega rural piped water supply for 62 GPs of Udala, Khunta, Badasahi, and GB Nagar blocks; Two mega rural piped water supply projects for Raruan and Sukruli blocks of Mayurbhanj dist; Merger of DRDA with Zilla Parishad; Mega rural piped water supply projects for Kuchinda and Bamara blocks of Sambalpur dist; Two mega rural piped water supply projects in Deogarh dist; sanction of 100.5 acer land under Sambalpur Tahasil for establishment of Sainik School; and alienation of Government land for setting up Technology Centre at Rourkela