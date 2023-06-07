NCB busts darknet-based pan-India network of drug cartel, making largest-ever seizure of LSD

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a pan-India dark net drug trafficking cartel with the largest-ever seizure of LSD. A synthetic chemical based-drug, Lysergic acid diethylamide LSD is categorized as a hallucinogen.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Deputy Director General of NCB Gyaneshwar Singh said, it is the biggest-ever drug seizure made by the anti-drugs agency in a single operation.

He said, the case pertains to a pan-India network of the drug cartel where the accused were using cryptocurrency through the dark net. The darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content, and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the onion router to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies. Mr Singh said, the commercial quantity of the LSD was 0.1 gram and the drug consignment which was seized was two-and-a-half times more than the commercial quantity.

He said, the agency has arrested six people in two cases and seized 15 thousand blots of LSD drug. Mr Singh said, it is the biggest seizure in the last two decades.