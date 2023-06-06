IFFCO Paradeep Unit has celebrated World Environment Day-2023 in its premises

Paradeep: World Environment Day 2023 has been organised in IFFCO Paradeep Unit on 5.6.2023. The event is led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) since its inception in 1973. This year marked the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day. The theme for this year was focused on “Solutions to Plastic Pollution”, using the hashtag and slogan #BeatPlasticPollution.

The day was celebrated in IFFCO Paradeep Unit with variety of lively, vibrant and artistic events such as Display of banners, Painting and Essay competitions for children, Slogan competition for employees, Quiz competition for spouses of employees, Environment Awareness Run, Tree plantation program followed by concluding ceremony with Prize distribution. IFFCO Paradeep Unit took it as an opportunity for organizing activities to spread the message how we can contribute to reduce plastic pollution by distancing ourselves from the use of plastic in our day-to-day activities. The use of Single use plastic and polythene has been banned in IFFCO market complex.

Unit Head Shri K.J Patel and other senior officers participated in Environment Awareness Run in the morning on 05.06.2023. Tree Plantation Program was arranged by Horticulture Section at IFFCO Premises to showcase the commitment of IFFCO towards Environment Protection. IFFCO has set a target of planting more than 50000 saplings in the current year. Sri P C Behera, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board was the chief guest in the concluding ceremony organized in the evening. He emphasized on various programs taken up in Paradeep to make the city clean and plastic free. IFFCO Director Sri K J Patel urged the employees to come to office without using vehicle on one day every week. He also highlighted on various activities of IFFCO where environment protection measures are of paramount importance. Important among those are advent of Nano fertilizer and utilization of riverine jetty for transportation of goods.