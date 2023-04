Patiala: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released from Patiala jail, approximately 10 months after he was sentenced to one-year jail by Supreme Court in a three decades old road rage case.

There is no such thing as democracy right now. Conspiracy to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. Minorities being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak said Navjot Singh Sidhu soon after his release from Patiala jail.