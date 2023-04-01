Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah , appeals to organizations involved in violence in the Northeast to join the mainstream, be part of the democratic process and contribute to the development of India and the Northeast

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated several development works of Rs. 2415 crore in Aizawl Mizoram today. Several dignitaries including the Chief Minister of Mizoram Shri Zoramthanga were .

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that today is a very important day for Mizoram as the new Battalion Headquarter of Assam Rifles is being inaugurated here. He said that along with this, the MoU signed between the Ministry of Home Affairs, Assam Government and Mizoram Government to hand over the land to Mizoram Government for the development of the state will open the new avenues for development here. Shri Shah said that the foundation stone of Laldenga Lammual Centre has also been laid here today which will provide this area a very good cultural centre. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Central Government and the Mizoram Government are committed to serve the people of the state and in this direction today 11 different schemes worth about Rs. 2500 crore have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that for the all-round development of Mizoram, the foundation stone of 4 new road projects worth about Rs. 1200 crores has also been laid today, which will significantly increase the industry and trade of Mizoram and trade between Mizoram and Myanmar. He said that this is the 36th year since the formation of Mizoram and attaining statehood and Mizoram has made great progress during this period. Shri Shah said that once upon a time there used to be unrest and firing and today Shri Zoramthanga is the Chief Minister, this is an excellent example of the success of India’s democracy. Shri Shah appealed to the organizations indulging in violence in the Northeast to join the mainstream, be a part of the democratic process and contribute to the development of India and the Northeast. He said that the peace established in Mizoram today is an unprecedented example of the success of India’s democracy.

Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the entire Northeast is moving forward on a new path of peace, stability and development today. He said that once upon a time violence was spread by insurgent groups in the Northeast, there was lack of rail, road and air connectivity and there was no sign of development. However, in the last 9 years due to the efforts of the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and with the cooperation of the people of the Northeast, there has been peace in Northeast, connectivity has increased and there has been development at par with other parts of India. Shri Shah said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is making the entire Northeast conflict-free, insurgency-free and peaceful.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that, there has been 67 percent reduction in violent incidents, 60 percent reduction in the death of security forces and 83 percent reduction in the death of civilians in the Northeast in 2021 in comparison to 2014. He said that since 2014 till now, cadres of about 8000 insurgent organizations have surrendered and joined the mainstream in the entire Northeast. He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi signed an agreement with the NLFT in Tripura in 2019, rehabilitated about 37,000 people in Tripura by signing the Bru Accord in 2020. The government established peace in Assam by signing the Bodo Accord in 2021, and in Uppar Assam also important steps have been taken to establish peace by signing the Karbi-Anglong Accord in 2022. Shri Shah said that the areas under the ambit of AFSPA have come down by about 70 per cent in the last 9 years.

Shri Amit Shah said that Shri Narendra Modi ji is committed to the development of the Northeast and after becoming the Prime Minister, he has visited the Northeast 53 times and he is the first Prime Minister of the country who has done this. He said that as per the instructions of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, ministers of the Government of India have visited Northeast 432 times. Shri Shah said that the government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has increased the budget of Northeast by 276 percent with PM-DevINE. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the rail, road and air connectivity between the capitals of the eight northeastern states will be developed at a cost of Rs 1 lakh 76 thousand crore before 2025. Shri Shah said that Mizoram has immense potential for development and especially after Shri Zoramthanga became the Chief Minister, the economy of Mizoram has improved and the GDP has grown at an average of 12.15 percent in the last decade. He said that Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project will connect Mizoram and Myanmar and it will open up immense business opportunities for Mizoram. He said that the Government of India would leave no stone unturned to explore the immense potential in Mizoram in the fields of tourism, bamboo cultivation and solar energy.