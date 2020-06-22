Naveen Bhandari, MD, Amara Muzik acquired the regional Odia Music Label, UR Movies

Bhubaneshwar: In a bid to consolidate the Odia music industry, Naveen Bhandari, MD, Amara Muzik (Odia, Bengali, Punjabi, Chhattisgarhi) and Muzik247 (a music label prominent in Malayalam, Tamil and Tulu industry) has acquired the regional Odia Music Label, UR Movies. UR Movies has previously worked with several different artists and has songs like Bhangidelu Hrudaya Mora, Tu Sukha Thila Michha Tu Dukha Thila Michha, Vulinahni Tumara Se Gaon Mandira and more in its catalog.

“We have some really amazing talent in our country, that more often than not fails to get its due credit. My acquisition of UR Movies is a step towards improving the reach of regional music. I believe that with the kind of talent Odisha produces, it has the right ingredient to make it to the world arena”, says Naveen Bhandari

