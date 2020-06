Bhubaneswar: Supreme Court has allowed Rath Yatra to be conducted in Puri, Odisha with certain restrictions. Puri Rath Yatra will be held in coordination between Temple committee, State and central Govt without compromising the health issue.

The three judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI SA Bobde allows the annual Rath Yatra to be held at Puri’s Jagannath temple. The state and centre has been directed to work in tandem.

