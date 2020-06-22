Jawa Kummuniti Kustoms contest winners announced

Pune: Introduced with the intention of keeping the Jawa Kommuniti engaged during the lockdown, the #JawaKommunitiKustoms online contest witnessed a stirring response from avid Jawa fans, followers and virtual design artists alike. The contest, hosted on the brand’s Instagram platform got huge engagement with the online community, with over half a million users interacting with the content in some form. For a niche subject like motorcycle customization the response was heartening to see. This also led to a healthy number of entries for the judges to choose from.

The contest wrapped up with the announcement of three winners picked by a panel of judges including the Classic Legend’s executives and design team. Soheil Kalarickal, an art director from Bangalore topped the scoreboard for his rendition of a Jawa forty two reimagined as a mix of brat and café racer style. Milind Solanki’s Cockatrice bagged the 1st runner-up position. Milind is an architect from Surat and gave the Jawa a classical adventure touring twist. Shri Lohar, a polytechnic graduate from Belgaum, used to Jawa forty two to add a minimalistic sports-scrambler touch to the bodywork.

The winner will get a custom hand-painted commemorative Jawa fuel tank while all three on the podium will be awarded signed copies of “The Forever Bike” coffee table book by Adil Jal Darukhanawala that details out the journey of Jawa brand and its motorcycles spread across nine decades.

But that’s not all for the winners! All three will also get an opportunity to intern with the company’s Design Team at its headquarters and a chance to turn their design concepts into reality. Classic Legends has offered this internship to enable these budding designers to hone their skills in terms of design as well as fabrication techniques.

Related

comments