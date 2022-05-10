National Workshop on Electron Tomography of Biological Specimens

New Delhi : All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi is organizing a five-day National workshop and a training program (offline) from 9th to 13th May 2022. This training program was scheduled for the capacity building under DST STUTI, DST SAFI and DBT SAHAJ programs.

The workshop will focus on providing introductory knowledge of Electron Tomography (RT and cryo), hands-on sample preparation using plunge freezing, cryo-ultramicrotomy, or cryo focused- ion-beam, glow discharge, growing cells on grids, transfer of grid to the EM, and handling, tilt series data collection, and processing with IMOD and eTomo software. The workshop is planned with theoretical/methodological lectures and hands-on practical sessions simultaneously.

The workshop was inaugurated yesterday by Prof. Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS New Delhi, in presence of Prof Subrata Sinha, Dean Research AIIMS New Delhi, Dr. Garima Gupta, Department of Biotechnology GOI, Prof A. Sharif, Head, Dept of Anatomy AIIMS.

Prof Mandipa Banerjee, IIT Delhi, Prof Suneel Kateriya JNU, Dr Gopal Jha NIPGR, New Delhi, Dr NK Prasanna Senior Scientist CSIR-NIScPR , New Delhi, Dr CV Srikanth RCB, New Delhi, Dr Prabhakar Singh EMF, Anatomy AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Pranay Tanwar, BRA IRCH, NIMS, New Delhi, Prof TC Nag, Incharge, Electron Microscope Facility AIIMS New Delhi, Dr. Subhash Chandra Yadav, Additional Professor, Dept of Anatomy AIIMS New Delhi and Dr.Ravi Prakash, scientist, Electron Microscope Facility, AIIMS New Delhi also joined the inaugural function. Vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Subhash Chandra Yadav.