A high level, multi-sectoral delegation from Oman to visit India from 10-14 May 2022

New Delhi : A high level multi-sectoral delegation led by H.E. Mr. Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman is visiting India from May 10-14, 2022. The 48 members delegation includes senior officials and business representatives from diverse areas spanning health, pharmaceuticals, mining, tourism, telecommunication, energy, shipping and real estate.

During the visit, senior officials from both the sides would be participating in the 10th Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting(JCM) to be held on 11 May 2022 in New Delhi which would be co-chaired by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, and H.E. Mr. Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman.

The visit of the Omani delegation comes at a prime time when the bilateral trade between the two countries has grown by 82% to reach US$ 9.94 billion in the financial year 2021-2022. The visit provides an excellent opportunity to renew and further strengthen the already close and dynamic economic ties between the two countries.

On 12 May, 2022, a meeting of the India-Oman Joint Business Council (JBC) will be jointly organized by FICCI and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The JBC will witness participation of the Hon’ble Ministers from both sides who will also address the gathering and interact with the business communities of India and Oman. A number of other engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai including B2B Events, Industry interactions, Investor meetings and so on are scheduled for the visiting Omani delegation during their stay in India.