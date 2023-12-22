National University Swimming and Yogasana Championships 2023 inaugurated today at KIIT & KISS.

Bhubaneswar : The North East Zone Inter University Yogasana (Men & Women) Championship is organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University and North East Zone Inter University Swimming (Men & Women) Championship by KISS – Deemed to be University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi from 21st – 23rd December 2023. The Championships have been inaugurated today at KIIT & KISS. Inaugurating the Championship Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS said, the future of sports in India is bright. Most students are now taking up their interest in sports as a career. Under the leadership of Odisha Chief Minister Shri. Naveen Patnaik, the state government has always been promoting sports and sportspersons. He said, KIIT & KISS have huge international standard sports infrastructure, which is unique in India. Till now, KIIT & KISS have trained and produced 5,000 national and international athletes, including 15 Olympians. Various state, national, and international competitions are organized here throughout the year due to the huge sports infrastructure of KIIT & KISS. This year, more than 1,50,000 athletes, coaches, and officials have come to KIIT & KISS and participated in various competitions, he informed.

Informing about the Championship, Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS said that more than 2500 participants and more than 300 coaches and officials from more than 200 universities participated in the yogasana championship, while more than 1000 participants from more than 100 universities and more than 200 coaches and officials participated in the swimming championship. A total of 4,500 delegates have participated in this championship, which will be held for 3 days from 21st – 23rd December 2023. Accommodations and food have been arranged for all the players, coaches, and officials in KIIT.

Among others, Dr. Mahendra Singh, AIU’s Yogasana observer; Prof. Saranjit Singh, VC, KIIT Deemed to be University, and Registrar Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty were present.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championships.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal conveyed his best wishes to all the players who are participating & wished everyone all the best for their upcoming matches and future competitions.