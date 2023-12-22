Tata Power led Odisha Discoms felicitate Winners of ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ Photography Contest at a grand event in Bhubaneswa

Bhubaneswar – Tata Power led Odisha Discoms, a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, hosted a grand felicitation event to honour the winners of the ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ photography contest. This innovative initiative, crafted to celebrate the splendid cultural, natural, and architectural heritage of Odisha, garnered an overwhelming response, attracting over 7,000 submissions from photographers from all walks of life.

The grand event, held at Bhubaneswar, was graced by Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, the Hon’ble Minister of Industries, MSMEs and Energy, Government of Odisha as the Chief Guest. Among others present were Mr. Sanjay Banga, President- Transmission and Distribution, Tata Power, and the CEOs of TP Odisha Discoms: Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL; Mr. Gajanan Kale, CEO, TPWODL; Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO, TPNODL and Mr. Amit Garg, CEO, TPSODL accompanied by other key dignitaries. This distinguished gathering acknowledged and applauded the winners for their outstanding artistic contributions, effectively capturing the essence and beauty of Odisha.

The top 13 winners were identified after careful evaluation of the submissions. These talented individuals were rewarded with cash prizes worth Rs. 15,000 each and certificates as per the terms and conditions outlined earlier, along with an opportunity to feature in the TP Odisha 2024 Calendar. The winning entries capture the scenic beauty of Odisha and depict the its cultural heritage through the lens of these aficionados.

TP Discoms congratulates the following participants who have emerged as winners of ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ Photography Contest

Details Name of the Winner Location Picture Description Cover Page Priyanka Dharua Balasore Deomali Hill Koraput January Abhishek Kumar Sambalpur Sun Temple of Konark February Motilal Kalo Bhubaneswar Drone view of Puri-Konark Marine Drive March Udit Narayan Dhar Berhampur Nandankanan Zoological Park April Chandrakant Patnaik Bhubaneswar Olive Ridley Mother Turtle at Gokharkuda, Brahmapur May Biswa Prakash Mallik Bhubaneswar Amangeikuda, Kandarpur, Cuttack June Sritam Kumar Sethy Balasore Tara Tarani Temple Ganjam July Amiya Panda Puri Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra August Mirza Aftab Sambalpur Boats lined up at Mahandi River, Sambalpur September Laxmi Prasad Maharana Bhubaneswar Nayagarh to Bhubaneswar Highway October Dinesh Mishra Sonepur Beniadhas Waterfall Sunabeda November Ashutosh Behera Jharsuguda Fisherman Boat at Rampaluga Lake, Jharsuguda December Arijeet Palit Cuttack Bar-headed Geese at Rushikulya River

Speaking at the event, Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, the Hon’ble Minister Industries, MSMEs and Energy, Government of Odisha said, ‘Tata Power is lighting up countless lives across the state and continuously working towards improving the electricity infrastructure in the state. On the eve of the new year, through the ‘My Beautiful Odisha’ calendar, they have endeavoured to showcase landscapes, culture, and historic sites, which will be a gift for the people of Odisha. I would urge them to take more such initiatives to engage with the customers, especially youth. Congratulations to all the winners for their commendable work.’

Mr. Sanjay Banga, President- T&D, Tata Power, added, “Tata Power remains steadfast in its commitment to work towards the growth and development of Odisha, through its electricity distribution services and initiatives across Odisha discoms. Odisha will scale newer heights in the years to come and will become a model for other states to replicate. We are pleased to receive such an encouraging response from photography enthusiasts across the state. We are proud to be part of an initiative that not only recognizes artistic talent but also contributes to the promotion of Odisha’s culture and tourism. I would like to congratulate all the winners of ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ Photography Contest. We will keep coming up with more such initiatives to engage with our customers.”

The ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ photography contest aligns seamlessly with Tata Power’s commitment to sustainable development and community enrichment. By encouraging participants to contribute to a visual narrative that showcased the unique charm of Odisha, the contest also sought to boost the tourism potential of the state.