National Seminar Explores ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Economic and Management Challenges at CUO

The Central University of Odisha commenced a two-day National Seminar on “Viksit Bharat @2047: Economic and Management Challenges” on 27 March 2024. The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, in the esteemed presence of Prof. Bidhu Bhusan Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University, Prof. N C Panda, Registrar of CUO, along with renowned academic and industry experts including Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Retd Executive Director (Corporate Services) of MECON Ltd, Ranchi, Prof. Pabitra Kumar Mishra from Central University of Punjab, Prof. Irala Lokananda Reddy from University of Hyderabad, and Dr. Manoranjan Biswas, Executive Director (IR and Safety) of MECON, Jagdalpur.

Organized by a proficient team led by Dr. Padma Charan Mishra, Head of Department & Convener, Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera, Organizing Secretary, and Dr. Subash Chandra Pattnaik, Coordinator, DBM. The Seminar aims to delve into crucial aspects of India’s economic and managerial landscape.

Professor Tripathi highlighted the essential role of peace and prosperity in shaping a developed India, stressing the significance of indigenous business management principles over Western ideologies. He exemplified this notion with the resilience of tribal communities, who, despite economic hardships, lead lives marked by contentment and peace, urging students to explore the underlying factors contributing to their serenity.

Prof. Bidhu Bhusan Mishra, in his address as the Chief Speaker, provided insights into India’s current economic state, emphasizing democratic development and the necessity for sustainable growth goals over mere GDP figures. Prof. N C Panda, Registrar, commended the Seminar’s thematic focus on Indian aspirations, foreseeing a unique approach to development in Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Seminar features sessions on diverse topics such as economic opportunities, inclusive development, technology, marketing, finance, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, two technical sessions for paper presentations, six sessions by distinguished speakers, and a panel discussion on sub-themes of the Seminar are scheduled.

Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera gave the welcome address, while Dr. Padma Charan Mishra provided an overview of the Department and Dr. Subash Chandra Pattnaik expressed gratitude in the vote of thanks. Ms. Pritinanda Sahoo hosted the programme. Dr. Sitanath Raiguru, Mr. Nitin Kumar Hota, and Mr. Srinivas Rao K played pivotal roles in organizing the event as members of the organizing team.