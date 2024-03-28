Thums Up launches TOOFAN: Flies cricket fans on an exclusive chartered plane & Toofani tour of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup

Dehradun: Thums Up, India’s homegrown beverage brand from The Coca-Cola Company, is thrilled to launch Toofan: the Thums up branded exclusive chartered plane as part of its latest campaign, ’World Cup ka Toofani Tour’ to the ICC T20 World Cup. As the official beverage partner of ICC T20 World Cup, Thums Up continues to redefine fan engagement, setting new benchmarks for fan experiences in the realm of sports.

This year, Thums Up is taking cricket enthusiasts on a once in a lifetime adventure to West Indies on an exclusive Thums Up plane, promising an electrifying experience like never before. The campaign features India’s loved Cricket-duo: Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag, encouraging consumers to scan a Thums up pack and get a chance to win a seat on Toofan. From 01st March to 30th April, consumers can stand a chance to win a trip to the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies by registering at https://tu-icc24.coke2home.com/. Available behind select Thums Up packs that earn miles, consumers can win a chance to enter a 2 month long daily lucky draw, with one seat being given away every day.

In pursuit to further build on its long-standing association with sporting events like Olympics, Paralympics, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the tour represents the brand’s dedication to championing the spirit of cricket.

Alongside the Toofani tour, Thums Up will engage fans cheering for Team India at home by giving away Indian jerseys every hour, plus other exciting prizes. The campaign will be featured prominently on all packs sized 500 ml and above, offering meticulously curated experiences beyond live cricket action.

Talking about the campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia said, “We are thrilled to unveil the ‘World Cup ka Toofani Tour’ campaign, to elevate fan experiences at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies. With the launch of the exclusive Thums Up branded plane, we’re furthering our endeavour to redefine sports excitement and engagement, crafting unparalleled memories for cricket lovers.”

Commenting on the campaign Virender Sehwag said, “I am delighted to extend my partnership with Thums Up. With each passing year, Thums Up is setting a new benchmark in fan engagement, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to fueling the fervor of cricket enthusiasts. The ‘World Cup ka Toofani Tour’ offers fans an unparalleled experience to the West Indies, in a Thums Up Chartered plane, to immerse themselves in the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup all the way to West Indies.”

Commenting the campaign, Yuvraj Singh said, “I am thrilled to continue my association with Thums Up, the brand which has a longstanding commitment to sports. This year, the ‘World Cup ka Toofani Tour’, offers an electrifying experience for fans, with a chance to fly to the West Indies on an exclusive Thums Up Chartered plane. I’m excited to witness the excitement and energy, this journey will bring to cricket fans around the world, for the ICC T20 World Cup.”

The campaign celebrates India’s passion for cricket, fostering connection, empowerment, and collective joy throughout the tournament. With a legacy of memorable, innovative campaigns like Thums Fan Pusle and Stump Cam, Thums Up is poised to elevate the ICC experience to new heights, ensuring an enduring impact on cricket enthusiasts worldwide.