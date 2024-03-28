MUMBAI : Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company announced the opening of Vivanta Chitwan, Bharatpur. The hotel is a confluence of the vibrant tapestry of Nepal’s culture and contemporary luxury.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Deepika Rao, Executive Vice President, New Businesses and Hotel Openings, IHCL said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of Vivanta Chitwan, Bharatpur, marking IHCL’s third hotel in Nepal. As one of the country’s major urban centres, Bharatpur is a gateway to two renowned UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Chitwan National Park and Lumbini. This opening is a testament to our longstanding relationship with CG Group spanning 25 years, 11 hotels and 5 countries.”

Vivanta Chitwan, Bharatpur, featuring 45 keys celebrates individuality with style and spirit. Each elegantly furnished room and suite provides guests with stunning vistas of the Devchuli Mountains. Guests can savour diverse flavours at Mynt, the multi-cuisine all-day diner and unwind at Wink, the happening bar. For wellness and recreation, the hotel boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center and an outdoor pool that overlooks the breathtaking Siraichuli Mountains. The hotel is equipped with 2,400 sq. ft. of meeting space including a business center.

Located along the banks of the Narayani River, Bharatpur stands as a pivotal commercial hub in Nepal’s central region. The country attracts tourists with its diverse array of experiences, from the historical and sacred sites to the majestic Himalayan landscapes.

Mr. Rahul Chaudhary, MD of CG Hospitality said, “We are delighted to grow our partnership with IHCL, India’s foremost hospitality group, for Vivanta Chitwan, Bharatpur. With the addition of this hotel, guests can experience IHCL’s hospitality across Nepal with Taj Safari’s wildlife offering at Chitwan National Park, and Vivanta hotels at Kathmandu and now Bharatpur.”

The current operating footprint between CG & IHCL in the Indian Sub-Continent and Middle East includes Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa in Maldives, Taj Samudra, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai and Taj Safaris, the wildlife luxury lodges in India and the famous Meghauli Serai in Nepal.