OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Authorities Seize Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 1.36 Lakh in Odisha’s Balangir

By Odisha Diary bureau

In a significant development, the district police have confiscated counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 1.36 lakh in face value at Bhainsa village in the Patnagarh area. Two individuals, identified as Rohit Bastia and Varun Parwa, have been apprehended in connection with this illicit activity.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.