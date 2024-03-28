Authorities Seize Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 1.36 Lakh in Odisha’s Balangir
In a significant development, the district police have confiscated counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 1.36 lakh in face value at Bhainsa village in the Patnagarh area. Two individuals, identified as Rohit Bastia and Varun Parwa, have been apprehended in connection with this illicit activity.
