National Science Day at IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar celebrated National Science Day on 28th February 2024, commemorating the invention of the Raman Effect by the Indian physicist and Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman. Distinguished Scientist, Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director of Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) and Outstanding Professor of Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research (AcSIR) graced the occasion as Chief Guest and delivered a talk on the title “Simple and Innovative Chemistry for Sustainable Technologies”.

Speaking on the theme of the year ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’, Dr. Ramanuj Narayan began by summarizing key learnings from the life of C. V. Raman, namely – intense curiosity about the world and confidence in the ability of the Indian brain. Next, he underscored the critical role science and technology play in tackling global challenges and creating a more sustainable future for all. He stressed on economy in the use of raw materials, minimum use of energy and easy to recycle under ambient conditions to attain sustainability. In this context, he elaborately narrated the philosophy behind the development of sustainable, smart and long-lasting ‘paints, coatings and polymers’ that provide protective properties and are capable of actively responding to the environment in a functional and predictable manner. With examples of the durable creations of ancient India, he mentioned that innovative chemistry and science-based solution are the key for development and sustainability. He cited various undergoing research and development projects taken up in this field of chemistry and also presented some case studies valuable for start-ups and future entrepreneurs.

In his address, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar highlighted the takeaways from the memorable talk for all the segments of the audience, namely – ITEP students, start-up aspirants, research scholars and teachers. He said the talk brought out the importance of several aspects in nurturing innovation. These include quality school education, instruction in mother tongue, keen observation in experimental work, multidisciplinary nature of all practical problems, and communicating discoveries in simple terms to a non-specialist audience. The talk also removed misperceptions regarding not-so-sought-after areas like chemistry and metallurgy.

At the outset, Prof. Chandrashekhar Narayan Bhende, Dean-Post Graduate & Research Programmes, IIT Bhubaneswar delivered the welcome address and introduced the chief guest.

The members of faculty, staff, students and residents of the Institute attended the programme in a large number.