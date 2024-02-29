Vedanta Aluminium’s “Jeevika Samriddhi Project” Empowers Agri-Entrepreneurs in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Vedanta Aluminium’s groundbreaking sustainable livelihood initiative, the “Jeevika Samriddhi Project,” continues to spearhead transformative change among farmers in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district. With a focus on climate-smart agricultural practices and allied interventions, the project has uplifted the lives of over 400 farming households in its initial phases, with plans to empower an additional 500 households in the ongoing third phase.

One of the key success stories comes from Parmanpur village, where farmer Manbodh Pradhan shared his journey with the implementation of the “System of Rice Intensification (SRI)” method, boasting increased productivity and reduced input costs, leading to a harvest of 51 quintals of paddy from 2 acres. Similarly, Naresh Patel from Gudigaon village praised the project’s training sessions on natural pest management and organic farming, which enabled him to cultivate a variety of cash crops and achieve significant returns.

Assistant Director of Horticulture for Jharsuguda district, Shri Manoranjan Nanda, expressed optimism about the project’s impact, noting its introduction of advanced agricultural practices and best practices in land and water management.

The ongoing Phase III of the “Jeevika Samriddhi Project” introduces innovative solutions to rural agricultural challenges, including pond restoration, solar pumps for irrigation, and modern micro-irrigation methods. Solar-powered irrigation systems have augmented irrigation infrastructure, supporting year-round cultivation and reducing dependency on rainfall.

The adoption of the SRI method for paddy cultivation and cash crops has led to increased productivity and a 50% increment in monthly income for 77% of participating farmers. Organic farming practices, such as vermicompost tanks and bio-manure, enhance soil fertility naturally, while agri-allied activities like pisciculture provide additional income streams.

Comprehensive training and exposure visits empower farmers with knowledge in climate-smart agriculture practices and modern technology, promoting environmental sustainability and economic resilience within rural communities.

The “Jeevika Samriddhi Project” stands as a testament to Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment, fostering a brighter future for agricultural communities in Jharsuguda district.