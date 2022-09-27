National SC-ST Hub Mega Event/Conclave to be held at Ahmedabad, Gujarat tomorrow

New Delhi : Member of Parliament & Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes, Shri Kirit Premjibhai Solanki will be chairing National SC-ST Hub conclave in presence of Shri Narhari Amin, MP, Rajya Sabha, Shri Kirit J.Parmar, Mayor, Ahmedabad, Shri Rakesh Shah, MLA, Ahmedabad, Shri Suresh Patel, MLA, Maninagar and other senior dignitaries on 28th September, 2022. The Conclave is being organized by the Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India to spread awareness of the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) Scheme and other Schemes of the Ministry. It will also be a time to interact with aspiring/existing SC-ST entrepreneurs, CPSEs, Industry Associations, lending institutions to enhance participation of SC-ST MSEs in public procurement.

MSME sector plays a significant role in terms of job creation and improving livelihood. Currently, it consists of over 6 crore units employing over 11 crore people, contributing significantly to economic growth with nearly 30% of contribution to GDP and more than 45% of overall exports from India.

For inclusive growth of the Indian economy, Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India has launched National

Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) scheme. It is aimed at capacity enhancement and promoting “entrepreneurship culture” amongst the SC-ST population for enhancing their participation in the public procurement. It is being implemented by National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), a CPSE under the Ministry of MSME.

Given the impact of MSMEs on our economy, it is imperative that focused efforts are given to promote entrepreneurship amongst the youth and create a conducive ecosystem where they play an integral role in development of Indian economy to realize the 5 trillion USD economy.

Nurturing the MSME sector is important for the economic well-being of the nation. M/o MSME is consistently working to empower MSMEs for sustainable growth and to become compatible in the global value chain. State level conclaves will help the SC-ST MSMEs to expand their horizons by incorporating new ideas as they become aware of the various interventions given by the Government.