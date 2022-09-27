FICCI and Meta to digitally enable 500,000 women entrepreneurs

New Delhi : FICCI and Meta, jointly with FLO Hyderabad and We Hub, organised a Workshop on ‘Leveraging social media tools for Women-led Small and Medium Businesses’. The workshop was the first in the series of offline engagements to be organised across India under the partnership between Meta’s #SheMeansBusiness programme and FICCI-FLO’s ‘Empowering the Greater50’ mission to digitally enable 500,000 women entrepreneurs across India. In addition, expert trainers would also conduct online workshops through the Greater50 Facebook page.

Women entrepreneurship is an untapped opportunity which can significantly accelerate India’s growth. The workshop aims to train women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses using social media and gain in-depth knowledge of digital tools and critical aspects of digital marketing. The workshop participants also received hands-on training using Meta Business Coach, an interactive WhatsApp chatbot.

Welcoming the participants, Dr Sangita Reddy, Past President, FICCI and Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, said, “FICCI’s Empowering the Greater50 mission has combined synergies with the #SheMeansBusiness program of Meta, which fully recognises the importance of technology, especially social media, to enable a supportive environment for women-led SMBs to grow and sustain”. She noted that India is moving at a tremendous pace on its journey towards being a digitally empowered society, and the power of connecting and using technology to empower women is intuitively coming to us.

Sri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce & Information Technology, Government of Telangana, said, “Today, successful entrepreneurship requires digital skills and a drive for innovation. The digitalisation of production processes and adoption of digital tools & technology by businesses allow for new business models and facilitate the realisation of entrepreneurial projects.”

Ms Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub, said, “In an ecosystem to further women entrepreneurship, collaborative efforts between key stakeholders and enablers are the only means to strengthen the avenues available for women entrepreneurs in achieving a well-rounded development. To this end, we can proudly say that the association between WE Hub and FICCI exhibits commitment towards this ethos”. She also thanked Meta for being part of this journey to scale up women entrepreneurs.”

Ms Shubhra Maheshwari, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter, also spoke at the occasion and highlighted the importance of digital platforms in women-led businesses. The event also witnessed participation from Madhu Singh Sirohi, Head of Policy Programs and Outreach, India, at Meta.