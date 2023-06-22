National Nrutya Pratibha Award to St. Paul’s School, Rourkela student Adwika Shagnik Sahoo

Rourkela: National Nrutya Pratibha Award to Adwika Shagnik Sahoo student of Rourkela-based St. Paul’s School. She recived this coveted award at glittering ceremony during Star Cultural Festival held in Cuttack recently which was orgnaised by the Kala Vikas Kendra. The event, held at in Cuttack, witnessed remarkable performances by young Odissi dancers from across Odisha and various cities in India.

She has won many accolades to her credit. Among which recently she has been awarded with Nrutya Kala Sanman at State level Nrutya Kala Mahotsav at Rourkela and National Nrutya Prativa Award at 6th Star Cultural Festival organized by Nikhila Utkal Kala Niketan & I.M.V.S held at Cuttack. She is mounded by her Guru Smt. Sunita Pattanaik with an aim to take performing art of Odisha to heights of success.

Adwika Shagnik Sahoo, studying in class- 3 of St. Paul ‘s School, Rourkela has been excelling in the field of Odissi Dance. She had a keen interest in learning this famous dance form right from her childhood. She is nurtured by the parent Sushree Sangita Sahoo and Ashok Sahoo who are based in Rourkela. Adwika’s mother Sushree Sangita Sahoo is teacher in Rourkela and father Ashok Kumar Sahoo is Engineer in TPWODL.