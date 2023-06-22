Bhubaneswar: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday arrived in Jharsuguda on a two-day visit to Odisha.

Nadda was welcomed at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport here by BJP state president Manmohan Samal and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, among other leaders of the party.

He inaugurated the party’s newly-constructed district office and interacted with leaders and workers of the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency. He will spend the night at the MCL Guesthouse in Burla.

On Friday, Nadda will visit Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, and offer prayers at the Maa Manikeswari temple. He will then address a rally at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium.

He is also scheduled to meet prominent persons of the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat at Bhawanipatna.