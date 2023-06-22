PM Narendra Modi remains world’s most popular leader with 75% approval rating

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the world’s most popular leader with an approval rating of 75 percent. This was revealed in a Global Leader Approval Ratings released by a US-based consulting firm Morning Consult. Swiss President Alain Berset stands at second position followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In the approval rating, US President Joe Biden is placed at the 8th position while UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is at the 13 position among 22 world leaders. The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from the 7th to the 13th of this month. It is based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country. In the earlier rating too, Prime Minister Modi had topped the ranking.