National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) fully prepared for Cyclonic Storm “NIVAR”

New Delhi: Cyclonic Storm “NIVAR” is centred about 380 km East-Southeast of Puducherry and 430 km Southeast of Chennai. Cyclone “NIVAR” is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during late evening of 25th November, as a severe cyclonic storm, with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

A close watch is being kept over the system. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) HQ and Commandants of battalions located at Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are in coordination with the respective state authorities. In view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast and requirements projected by the state authorities, 22 teams (12 teams in Tamil Nadu, 03 teams in Puducherry and 07 teams in Andhra Pradesh) have been pre-positioned at likely affected areas. Teams have been kept reserve at Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Thrissur (Kerala) and Mundli (Odisha) to meet additional requirements.

All teams have reliable wireless and satellite communications, tree cutters/ pole cutters for post landfall restoration, if need arises. In view of the current COVID-19 scenario, NDRF teams are equipped with appropriate PPEs.

NDRF is working in close coordination with district and local administrations. Awareness programmes are being conducted for all citizens in the form of information about cyclones, do’s and don’ts and information about COVID-19 in affected areas and prevention measures. All deployed teams are assisting the local administration in evacuation of people from areas that are likely to be affected by the cyclone. NDRF is spreading a sense of security amongst the communities that teams are available at their service and will remain present in the area until the situation returns to normal, so that the public does not panic.

