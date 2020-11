Bhubaneswar: A total of Rs 223.87 crore has been spent over Covid19 testing & treatment of the patients in 23 districts of the State so far says Odisha Health Minister Naba Das in reply to MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik’s query in Assembly. Around 1.41 lakh people in Odisha have died due to reasons other than Covid19 during the period from April to October 2020, informs Health Minister Naba Das in Assembly.

