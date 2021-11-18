National Commission for Minorities, NCM, celebrates 552nd Guru Nanak Jayanti in New Delhi today.

New Delhi : National Commission for Minorities, NCM, celebrated the 552nd Guru Nanak Jayanti in New Delhi today.

Dr. Mohinder Singh, Director, National Institute of Punjab Study, was the Guest of Honour and Chief Speaker in the function. He enlightened the audience with a slide show about the life and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Many rare paintings of life of Shri Guru Nanak Dev and photographs of places visited by him were included in the presentation. Significant facts about the life of Shri Guru Nanak Dev were also mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion the Chairman, NCM, Shri Iqbal Singh Lalpura stated that the main principle of Shri Guru Nanak Ji’s teachings was that there is only one God and his teachings are as relevant as were 500 years ago. His teachings enlighten us about how to lead life and enjoy life to the maximum. Shri Guru Nanak Dev is respected as Vishwa Guru and his message was universal brotherhood. Shri Lalpura also stated that we should learn from other religions also and this would make our country a better and peaceful place to live in. He informed the audience that NCM is planning to publish a small booklet on different religions very soon.

Earlier welcoming the participants, Secretary, NCM, Shri S.K. Dev Verman, informed that the Commission has been celebrating functions of all communities throughout the year which increases the inter-faith relationship among the communities. He expressed the need to know the principles of other religions in order to build strong relationship among the communities.

The function was attended by distinguished guests from different communities and Government departments.