Ramayana reminds us that performance of duties is as important as claiming one’s rights: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, today hailed Ramayana as a timeless epic that highlighted performing one’s duty is as important as asserting one’s rights. In fulfilling his responsibilities towards his family, people and kingdom, Lord Rama remains an ideal for all of mankind, Shri Naidu observed.

Releasing the book ‘Srimadramayanam’ written by Sasi Kiran in Hyderabad, Shri Naidu reflected on the life of Lord Rama and said that as a ruler, he epitomized the highest qualities of leadership, good governance and observance of the rule of law.

Stating that Lord Rama lived a selfless life for the benefit of society, Shri Naidu wanted the youth of the nation to be inspired by his life’s message. Quoting an episode from Ramayana, Shri Naidu highlighted Lord Rama’s love for his motherland and urged the youth to always remember and work for the betterment of their country, no matter where they go in search of employment opportunities.

On this occasion, Shri Naidu congratulated the author, Shri Sasi Kiran and the publishers for bringing out the book. He also underlined the need to popularize literary classics and poetic works of various Indian languages, especially among the youth. He urged everyone to strive for protecting and promoting Indian languages.

The author of the book, Shri Sasi Kiran, publisher of the book, Emesco Vijayakumar, and other dignitaries participated in the event.