Nation pays homage to Baba Saheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his 132th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi : The President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in paying homage to Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 132th birth anniversary here today. The President offered floral tributes at the statue of Baba Saheb at Sansad Bhavan Lawns in the Parliament House complex this morning.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virender Kumar and other Union Ministers, dignitaries also offered tributes.

The function was organised by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.