Performance of RPF during the month of March 2022

New Delhi : Railway Protection Force (RPF) is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area, passengers and matters connected therewith. In order to give focused attention to Railway Security, Passenger Security and providing assistance to passengers while taking co-ordinated action with police and other Law Enforcement Agencies, RPF has launched several operations in 2022 and recorded noteworthy performance. These operations launched by RPF have also elicited a very positive and encouraging response from the public.

There are incidents wherein passengers in a hurry try to board/de-board a moving train, slip and fall with the risk of coming under the wheels of train. There are other instances, where people under distress try to commit suicide by deliberately coming in front of a running train. Under mission “Jeevan Raksha” RPF personnel, risking their own lives, saved 74 (50 Male + 24 Female) such persons during the month of March 2022 and 178 persons (106 male and 72 female) during 2022 till March 2022.

Under “Operation Nanhe Fariste” RPF undertakes the noble cause of identifying and rescuing children in need of care and protection who are lost/separated from their family due to various reasons. 1420 children (954 Boys + 466 Girls) and 3621 children (2442 boys and 1179 girls) in need of care & protection who came in contact with Indian Railways were rescued in March 2022 and in 2022 (till March) respectively.

RPF personnel especially mahila RPF personnel, go out of the way to help pregnant women, who go into labour during their train journeys, in childbirth under “Operation Matrishakti”. Lady RPF personnel provided assistance to 10 such women passengers and 26 such women passengers during March 2022 and in 2022 (till March)respectively and were instrumental in bringing their newborns to this beautiful world.

Many passengers forget to take all their belongings in a rush to board the train or leave the train/station. Under “Operation Amanat”, RPF personnel help in securing such belongings and restore them to the rightful owners. RPF retrieved more than 2000 belongings of passengers , valued at more than Rs 3.41 Crores and 5337 pieces of luggage valued at more than Rs 9.15 Crores under this Operation during the month of March 2022 and in 2022 (till March) respectively.

Rail-route has been a major conduit for narcotic smuggling. RPF has launched Operation NARCOS to curb narcotic smuggling through rail. Under this operation, RPF has recovered Narcotic products valued more than Rs. 3.12 Crores with the arrest of 91 Persons during the month of March 2022. Narcotics worth Rs 9.97 Crores were recovered with arrest of 245 persons in 2022 (upto March 2022)

RPF has been taking action against smuggling of wildlife, animal parts and forest product through rail under “Operation WILEP”. In the month of March 2022, RPF detected 03 cases with arrest of 01 person and handed over recovered species like dried sea horse, parakeets, water birds etc to the forest department. 19 instances were detected in 2022 (upto March) with arrest of 17 persons and recovery of wildlife/animal products/forest products like forest wood, birds, vultures, turtles among others.

RPF acts as sentinels on Rail and help state police/Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in detention of serious cases reported from their respective areas of operation under “Operation Rail Prahari”. In 2022 (upto March), RPF helped Police/LEAs in 20 cases of detection and arrest of criminals involved in serious crime like murder, rape, dacoity/robbery, housebreaking, kidnapping among others.

RPF also rescues destitutes, helpless, mentally unsound, trafficked adults in need of care and protection under Operation Dignity and help them reunite with their families or get them relocated to shelter homes in collaboration with NGOs. RPF has secured 331 men and 431 women, total 762 adults in 2022 (upto March)

RPF personnel work diligently round the clock, across the nation to fulfill the triple objectives of Satarkata, Suraksha and Sewa and realize the motto of the Force “Yasho Labhaswa” or “Attain Honour”.