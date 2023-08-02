Narcotics Control Bureau busts country’s biggest Dark-net LSD cartel

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted the country’s biggest darknet Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) cartel Zambada. The NCB has seized a record 29 thousand 13 LSD blots along with 472 grams of MDMA powder and 51 lakh 38 thousand rupees drug money from accused persons. This is the second major Indian LSD cartel to be busted by the bureau in a span of three months.

Addressing media in New Delhi today, NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh said that Zambada is the only Indian LSD cartel on the darknet rated five star by illicit consumers and traffickers. He also informed that intended to open first LSD outlet in India with minimum stocks of one lac LSD blots with international to and fro facilities.

The NCB has also arrested 22 Indians involved in import and Pan India distribution of Drugs. Mr Singh said that the cartel comprises of young men aged between 21 and 25 years with a technical education background.