In Cricket, India crushed West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final One Day International to secure a series win at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Trinidad and Tobago last night. Chasing a target of 352 runs set by India, the hosts were all out at 151 in 35.3 overs. For India, Shardul Thakur claimed 4 wickets, Mukesh Kumar took three, Kuldeep Yadav bagged two and Jaydev Unadkat got one wicket.