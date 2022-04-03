Namrita Chahal, new FLO Bhubaneswar Chairperson

Bhubaneswar: The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Bhubaneswar on 1st April welcomed Namrita Chahal as its new chairperson for the year 2022-23 after completion of one year tenure of its immediate past chairperson CS Sunita Mohanty, a company secretary by profession on 31st march. Namrita Chahal is an entrepreneur and is the proprietor of Asha Wellness. She is a certified Life Coach, Quantum Healer, Therapist, Zen Counselor and Reiki Grandmaster.

At the national level, Ujjwala Singhania handed over the presidency to Jayanti Dalmia. FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar chapter is the 17th chapter launched in April 2020 during the lockdown with 61 vibrant women entrepreneurs and Dharitri Patnaik, MD Jivada Ventures Pvt. Ltd and Chairperson, Diversified Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd as its founding chairperson.

The FLO Bhubaneswar chapter in the last two years has embarked upon many initiatives aimed at transformation in the lives and livelihoods of women through skill development, knowledge and information sharing, mentoring and building financial linkages. It has also taken up initiatives to bring sustainable changes in women’s lives, said Dharitri.

CS Sunita said, The vision and mission of FLO Bhubaneshwar is to be a thought leader and voice of the women entrepreneurs of India in all sectors . FLO Bhubaneshwar is working on this and has directly and indirectly impacted the life of 50000 women of Odisha.

