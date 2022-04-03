Bhubaneswar: As per the order of the Ministry of Education (MoE) vide letter no. F. No. 24-10/2019-TS.1(Sectt.), dated 1st April, 2022, Prof. Virendra Kumar Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur has taken over the charge of Director, IIT Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 02nd April, 2022 (afternoon) from Prof. R. V Rajakumar, Officiating Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Prof. Tewari will hold the additional responsibility of Director, IIT Bhubaneswar till the new/regular Director takes over the charge or till further order whichever is earlier. The formalities of handing over & taking over of charges has been done smoothly on the same day.