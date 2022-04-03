ARMY MEDICAL CORPS CELEBRATES ITS 258TH RAISING DAY

New Delhi: The Indian Army celebrated 258th Raising Day of Army Medical Corps on 3 April 2022. The Corps has the motto of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” meaning “Let all be free from disease and disability”. It has excelled in providing both peace time and combat health care to the defence forces, medical services to UN peace keeping forces in foreign missions and during disaster management to civil authorities. It has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID for the past two years and has done selfless & outstanding service to the Nation.

To commemorate the occasion, Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services and Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General of Medical Services (Army) along with Directors General of Medical Services of (Navy) & (Air) laid wreaths at the National War Memorial and paid tributes to medical personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.