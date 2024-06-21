Nalco joins the Nation in celebrating International Day of Yoga

Bhubaneswar : National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, joined the nation today in observing the 10th edition of International Day of Yoga. Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, Nalco led the Employees, along with their family members, School students, Teachers and Security personnel in a Mass Yoga celebration held today at Smelter & Power Complex, Angul. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sridhar Patra said that health is the most important asset and by embracing yoga, one can ensure physical and mental well-being. He also urged participants from all walks of life to improve standard of life through Yoga.

Senior officials and dignitaries including, Ms. Sasmita Patra, President, Nalco Mahila Samiti, Shri Amiya Kumar Swain, ED(S&P), Shri Asutosh Rath, ED(H&A) I/c, all GGMs, representatives of all Unions and Associations of S&P Complex, also participated in the Yoga session. Renowned Yoga Guru Sanyasi Yogeswar demonstrated the Yoga session.

Shri Patra also graced a separate ceremony organised in Delhi Public School, Angul to commemorate the International Day of Yoga, wherein school students showcased the intricacies of Yoga. In the event, he urged the younger participants to adopt yoga for a healthier life. Besides, he also reiterated that Yoga not only helps in developing emotional intelligence but also acts as a catalyst for acquiring knowledge, as well as improving the memory and work efficiency. Similar Mass Yoga programmes were also organised across the operating units and regional offices and Corporate Office of the Company.