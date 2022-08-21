Nalco CMD felicitates matric students of periphery schools in Angul

New Delhi : National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), the Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has a tradition of supporting and promoting the meritorious students of the peripheral schools at its production units at Angul and Damanjodi.

Keeping the tradition going, Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra on Sunday felicitated 29 Best Matriculates of the periphery schools of Smelter & Power (S&P) Complex at Angul. The awardees were given away with cash prizes of Rs 5000 each, along with appreciation certificates, in a ceremony held at Nalconagar. Among others, the event was graced by Sasmita Patra, President, Nalco Mahila Samiti, and AP Panda, Executive Director(S&P).

Addressing the gathering of students, their parents and teachers, CMD Patra urged the youngsters to continue with the momentum of success and not to settle until they achieve their goals in life. He also added that ‘You Study, You Struggle & You Succeed’ should be the mantra of life for every student.

Sasmita Patra inspired the children with her motivational talk and urged them to not only be bright students, but also to develop strong moral and ethical values and become able citizens of the future. The Best Matriculate award has been instituted to support, encourage and inspire the meritorious students of 22 schools in the periphery of S&P Complex and 5 schools of Coal Mines Area in Chhendipada .