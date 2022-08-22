Odisha reports 203 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 203 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 21st August
New Positive Cases: 203
Of which 0-18 years: 31
In quarantine: 119
Local contacts: 84
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 5
2. Bargarh: 11
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 14
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 10
7. Deogarh: 4
8. Gajapati: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 2
10. Jajpur: 7
11. Kalahandi: 4
12. Kandhamal: 4
13. Khurda: 32
14. Koraput: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 9
16. Nawarangpur: 8
17. Nayagarh: 7
18. Nuapada: 10
19. Puri: 9
20. Rayagada: 4
21. Sambalpur: 8
22. Sonepur: 6
23. Sundargarh: 34
24. State Pool: 7
New recoveries: 319
Cumulative tested: 33035412
Positive: 1325264
Recovered: 1313679
Active cases: 2368