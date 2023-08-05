Nairobi calling: IndiGo opens the door to Africa with direct flights to the Safari Capital

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline has commenced new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi, starting August 5, 2023. Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, and largest city is a great addition as the 27th international and 105th overall destination in the 6E network.

A momentous opening for IndiGo as this new route marks IndiGo’s maiden foray into the African subcontinent, representing a significant step in the airline’s international expansion strategy. With this direct connectivity, IndiGo aims to cater to the needs of both business and leisure travelers while fostering strategic bilateral ties between the two countries, contributing to economic growth. Not only to Kenya but even beyond into Africa as Nairobi will open doors further into the African continent for our customers.

Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to commence our maiden flight between Mumbai and Nairobi, symbolising our arrival in the African subcontinent. First time for IndiGo touching the African soil and we could not have chosen a better location to do so. Kenya, known for its ethereal wildlife beauty and historical landmarks, is intent on enhancing its economic growth through tourism, cultural exchange, and collaboration in various fields. This aligns with our overall vision of providing accessibility and connecting people with places. This new route further enhances connectivity in the region as envisioned in IndiGo’s international growth strategy.”

On his part, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen emphasized the government’s commitment to improving air travel and infrastructure across Kenya. He stated, “As part of our aviation development policy, we aim to create a more accessible and efficient air travel network within Kenya and beyond. Indigo Air’s direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi aligns perfectly with this vision, enabling seamless connectivity and enhancing the overall travel experience for our citizens and visitors alike.”

Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza who was present during the reception highlighted the positive impact that the direct flight would have on the tourism industry in Kenya. “Tourism plays a vital role in our economy, and with the commencement of Indigo Air’s direct flights, we anticipate a surge in tourist arrivals from India. Kenya’s diverse wildlife, breath-taking landscapes, and rich cultural heritage will now be more accessible to Indian travellers, offering them unique and unforgettable experiences.”

Nairobi, the vibrant gateway to Africa’s magnificent safaris, captivates visitors with its blend of contemporary allure and rich heritage. It offers an exhilarating journey where wildlife encounters and pulsating nightlife take center stage. Travellers can explore iconic attractions such as the Karen Blixen Museum, where the echoes of Africa’s past come alive, or have up-close encounters with graceful giraffes at the Giraffe Centre. The expansive Nairobi National Park is home to majestic black rhinos freely roaming in their natural habitat. Nature enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the lush enchantment of Karura Forest or conquer the breathtaking Ngong Hills.

The vibrant energy of Village Market beckons with its lively ambience. For an ultimate safari experience, adventurers can venture to the awe-inspiring Samburu National Park, where untamed wilderness and awe-inspiring landscapes await discovery. Nairobi promises a multitude of thrilling escapades and unforgettable moments at every turn.