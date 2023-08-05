Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Prime Minister of Nepal today.

The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed-up on discussions held during Prime Minister Prachand’s recent visit to India from 31 May to 3 June 2023, so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Nepal, a close and friendly neighbor, is a key partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. This telephone conversation continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries.