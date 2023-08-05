Workshop on Climate Change for Odia and Telugu language Journalists Concludes in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, in partnership with VIEWS, a non-profit organization, hosted a two-day climate change workshop in Bhubaneswar, which concluded on Saturday.

The workshop is the fifth in the series of 10 workshops that are being hosted in Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad to enhance the knowledge around climate change issues and increase the reportage around it.

“The prime objective of these workshops is to provide tools and techniques to Odia and Telugu language journalists that will help strengthen their reports and analysis on climate change issues,” said Consul General Jennifer Larson in a statement. “Journalists can provide in-depth analysis and investigative stories with facts and figures which bridge the information gap for the public regarding climate change,” she added.

Mr. S. Bheema Rao, Executive Director of VIEWS India, said, “We are pleased to be the implementing partner for the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad in this initiative. These workshops will help sensitize media houses to increase their coverage of climate issues, leading to greater public awareness of climate concerns.”

On the inaugural day, senior journalist Sandeep Sahu chaired a panel with Mr. Manoranjan Mishra, Editor, Kanak News; Ms Rakhi Ghosh, Editor Stories of Odisha and Ms Minati Singha on ‘Why Climate Matters.’ It was followed by a session by Mr. Richard Mahapatra, Managing Editor, Down to Earth on ‘Reporting the most Globalized Local story’ and Mr. Umi Daniel, Director, Aid et Action on Climate Change, Natural Disaster and Migration.’

On the concluding day, an interface meet was conducted with global experts on ‘Impact of Climate Change on food security and small-scale fisheries.’ Noted journalist and mentor with Earth Journalism Network Ms Stella Paul hosted a session on ‘Gender-sensitive Climate Change reporting,’ followed by another technical session on ‘Sustainable Agriculture through indigenous knowledge and inputs,’ by Mr Rajeev Kumar Roul.

The participants were felicitated with certificates and mementos.