Odisha: Irate locals set Phiringia police station on fire

Phiringia: Irate locals set Phiringia police station on fire; Phulbani SDPO reportedly sustains injuries after being mercilessly thrashed by the mob over alleged involvement in ganja trade.

According to sources, on August 3, a police van loaded with ganja was apprehended by Phiringia sarpanch, former sarpanch and locals while the vehicle was on its way to Budhakambha village to allegedly sell the contraband to a peddler.

The villagers also shot the video on the entire incident and sent it to Kandhamal SP demanding stringent action against the IIC and other staff of the police station. As no action was initiated against the errant police officials, the irate locals resorted to a protest and staged a road-blockade at Phiringia block chhak disrupting vehicular movement on Phulbani-Baliguda route. The agitating locals also shouted slogans against the IIC demanding action against him.

The protest took an ugly turn after the irate local set created ruckus and went on a rampage and ransacked the police station.