Mycitylinks Presents Addiction The Calendar 2021

Bhubaneswar: Mycitylinks presents Addiction the Calendar, an annual calendar with budding designers was launched in Bhubaneswar today. The calendar is conceptualised by Addiction fashion management and the talent is promoted by Staar Makers.

The calendar focuses on promoting the budding designers who will be the face of Odisha designing industry in the coming future times. These are the following designers whose apparels are being featured in the calendar; Label Rituparno by Manisha Rituparna, Zeenat by zaheed Ahmad, Bivabari by Jyoshna das, Shrikruti creation by Debasmita Mishra, zubys designer house by zubina ali and Ellipsoid by JP.

The 2nd edition of Mycitylinks Corporate Icon Awards and Bhubaneswar Runway Week was announced in the same event. The Bhubaneswar Runway Week focussed on designers from the region of Odisha with a focus on those using traditional textiles. The calendar will include the event’s featured designers and, enlighten people regarding the Bhubaneswar Runway Week.

The event could have not been possible without Asutosh Photomagic who is the photography partner, make up partner Indulge, educational partner INIFD, food partner Bocca Café, and skin and hair care partner by Ashu Skin Care.

